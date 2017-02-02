Historic Scottish golf clubs celebrate their landmark links

A collection of leading Scottish golf clubs have announced a series of special events and historic milestones that will coincide with Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology 2017. Links with History, which features some of Scotland’s finest golf courses, will mark a run of anniversaries during 2017 with a sequence of tributes and the relaunch of its recently revamped website.
Sharing a golfing legacy stretching back over 700 years, the group was formed around common historical links and the premise of celebrating golf’s golden era. More importantly, it showcases links, heathland and parkland courses all of which are located in Fife, close to St Andrews and are designed by some of the legends of the game, such as Old Tom Morris and James Braid,
In 2017, Links with History will celebrate its collective past through a number of milestones, none more notable than the double centenary celebrations planned for one of the group’s cornerstone members; Scotscraig Golf Club. Formed in 1817, Scotscraig Golf Club is the world’s 13th oldest golf club.
Further down the coast, the world’s seventh oldest golf club, Crail Golfing Society, will mark the 175th anniversary since its then captain John William Maillardet presented the club with a silver medal which is still played for today. The club will also be marking over 100 years since its Balcomie course was extended to 18 holes by Old Tom Morris.
The year ahead will also be one to celebrate for Ladybank Golf Club which marks 55 years since its course was expanded to its current 18-hole championship course status. Set amongst the heather, pine and silver birch trees, the original six-hole routing was laid out by Old Tom Morris in 1879 and would go on to host final qualifying for The Open Championship in St Andrews on five occasions.
This approach is echoed by the fourth club within the Links With History stable; Lundin Golf Club which was founded in 1868. Despite the club marking 110 years since proposals were first drafted to expand its course to 18 holes, the club will be spending much of 2017 planning for 2018.
Links with History is a culmination of great golf and glorious histories. The clubs involved include former Open Championship Final Qualifying venues as well as trailblazers from golf’s golden era. For more information visit: www.linkswithhistory.com
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.