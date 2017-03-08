Henriette Stoehr to exhibit at The Open Eye Gallery from 10-27th March

Posted on

The Open Eye Gallery wil hold their first ever textiles exhibition this March.

Henriette Stoehr is an artist based in East Lothian making handmade scarves with felt and silk as her primary materials. Stoehr studied at Edinburgh College of Art and has developed her technique over years of working with silk and wool. She now practices the Nunofelt technique. Sometimes consisting of thousands of individual pieces of felt, Stoehr’s scarves and wraps are exquisitely detailed and all entirely unique.

As well as the private view on Thursday 9 March, we will be holding an artist’s talk on Saturday 11 March, 12 noon-1pm. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the techniques Stoehr has developed to produce her intricate designs.

To reserve your place for the talk, please email us at mail@openeyegallery.co.uk or call us on 0131 557 1020.

