Forestry – it’s time to take stock of your trees

Landowners and estate managers are starting to take cognisance of the potential risk posed by trees and be more proactive in the management of veteran tree stocks, according to Scotland’s leading rural property consultancy.

CKD Galbraith witnessed a surge in the number of tree survey reports conducted by their forestry team throughout 2016 as they advise clients on woodland management across the whole of Scotland.

An owner of land on which a tree stands has responsibilities for balancing the environmental and amenity value of trees with the health and safety of those on or near the land and has potential liabilities arising from the falling of a tree or branch. It is a requirement under legislation to have a suitable and sufficient tree risk assessment in place, and to apply reasonable and workable measures where necessary.

The design and management of woodland landscapes needs to be carefully considered and only by understanding the trees and their value to people in the context within which they grow, can professional risk assessments be carried out.

The CKD forestry team can produce a tree safety survey to identify areas requiring survey and prioritise them into Risk Zones, once identified, all trees within the survey area will be inspected to determine if any represent a foreseeable hazard requiring remedial action.

CKD Galbraith’s qualified arboricultural surveyors can also carry out British Standard 5,837 surveys, a requirement of planning authorities when carrying out any building work or development near trees.

The firm has recently been working with Dallas Estate in Moray to produce a tailored tree safety strategy to identify areas requiring assessment and prioritising these into risk zones.

The estate wanted to take a proactive approach to managing the large number of mature trees in close proximity to public roads and estate owned properties. The first survey identified over 100 trees where work was required. The work was arranged and carried out over a period of three years using a reputable local contractor. Annual surveys continue to be carried out to ensure the trees continue to be proactively managed as they naturally decline and die.

Louise Alexander, a senior forest manager based in CKD Galbraith’s Inverness office, said: ‘Tree safety is of paramount importance and those with responsibility for trees on their land must ensure adequate risk assessments are carried out on a regular basis. This is true not only as a safety measure but to ensure future generations can enjoy the legacy left to Scotland by the Victorian tree planters who created the many magnificent forests and parklands that remain in existence today.’

CKD Galbraith’s forestry department currently manages over 18,000 hectares of woodland ranging from commercial plantations and conservation restoration to traditional mixed policy woodlands and offers a comprehensive forestry agency and management service.