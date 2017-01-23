Celebrate Burns Night with a dram from Glenmorangie

Posted on

This Wednesday Scots around the globe will be raising a toast to our national bard, Rabbie Burns.

Glenmorangie have recently launched two new whiskies just in time for this mid-winter diary highlight.

Grand Vintage Malt 1990: The very latest launch from Glenmorangie and the first release from the distillery’s new vintage collection Bond House No.1. With an RRP of £495 a bottle, its an extra special whisky to celebrate Burns Night with.

A Midwinter Night’s Dram: The perfect whisky to celebrate Burns Night, RRP £40. (Available this winter but only until the end of January so buy it while you can!)

For more information visit: www.glenmorangie.com