Canary in the coal mine

Mouth of Hell, a short film by award-winning Edinburgh director Samir Mehanovic and Glasgow producer Michael Wilson, along with their Scottish film crew, has been nominated for a BAFTA.

The film is set in the Indian town of Jharia, where underground fires rage in the coal fields, swallowing up homes and causing terrible health problems for the people who live there. The makers hope that the story – which focuses on Anant, an eight-year-old boy who scavenges for coal and sells it at the local markets to feed himself and his sick mother – will help to draw attention to the terrible conditions that the people of Jharia live and die in

by Morag Bootland