CairnGorm Mountain have launched a ski app

Posted on

CairnGorm Mountain, operated by Natural Retreats, has launched its very own ski resort app to make it easier for snow sports enthusiasts to get the most up to date information about conditions at CairnGorm Mountain and also connect them to others in this social community.

Available for free download for Android and Apple devices, the CairnGorm Mountain app has been developed by Skitude, a global organisation that connects snow sports enthusiasts around the world and develops apps specific to individual ski resorts or tourism destinations; the CairnGorm app is the first one they have developed in the UK.

Features of the app include:

· Real time updates on conditions including weather, lifts, slopes information and webcams (including Loch Morlich and Burnside)

· Highly sophisticated GPS giving new generation maps and enabling you to locate your contacts in real-time on the mountain

· Social media updates from CairnGorm Mountain

· The ability to record, analyse and share activities with social media community as well as participate in challenges to win prizes

· Connection to global Skitude community

Click the link to download the app to iPhone or Android phones.