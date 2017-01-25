Burns Night jewellery from Jorie

Posted on

Celebrate Burns Night in style with a piece from Jorie Jewellery and The Culachy Collection.

Created using ethically sourced deer tusks straight from Jorie’s estate in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the range includes a necklace, choker and bracelet. Deer tusk jewellery was commonly crafted in Victorian times, with prince Albert frequently commissioning pieces for Queen Victoria from his hunting trips. Jorie is now the only brand still using this technique.

By law, Scottish estates have to cull a number of deer each year and this is an innovative and ethical way to create something beautiful out of a necessity.

