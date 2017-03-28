Award-winning Dundee architects to design multi-million pound leisure complex

Posted on

An award-winning Dundee architects’ studio is designing a multi-million pound leisure complex overlooking a Perthshire loch.

After a focused effort, the Andrew Black Design team managed to successfully navigate their way through strict planning policy within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park to gain planning permission for the development. They will be working with Perth-based Algo Design and Build to create the new, two-storey facility at the 22-acre Loch Earn Leisure Park, with works due to commence later this year.

The complex, which will replace the existing lounge bar and a former steading, will incorporate a restaurant/bar, entertainment / function space, children’s play area and fully-equipped fitness suite. The building will also accommodate a workshop and back-of-house areas to support the running and maintenance of the park.

The facility will be open to residents of the park and the general public, providing a welcome boost to both visitors and local communities.

Ian McCormack, Managing Director of the park’s owners Perthshire Caravans commented: ‘By providing this impressive, state-of-the-art facility, we will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our discerning client base and provide a fantastic community resource for those who live in and around Loch Earn. While complementing our offer, we also hope that the complex will help boost the local tourist industry, attracting more people into the area throughout the year and not just during the busy holiday season.’

Andrew Black said: ‘We are extremely excited about the plans which add a new dimension to our growing portfolio of commercial projects. The lower level will be built into the existing slope, elevating the upper floor level to maximise views across Loch Earn and the surrounding area. As much material as possible will be re-used from the ruined steading to increase the use of natural materials. Large feature windows, and an elevated decking area to the North elevations, will make the most of these magnificent views and the use of stone for the lower level and timber cladding for the upper level should allow the building blend into its surroundings.’

Established in 2002, Andrew Black Design is a design-led practice providing innovative and contemporary built solutions over a diverse portfolio of projects, including bespoke designs for new build and existing dwellings and commercial work such as office buildings, workshops, nightclubs and bar design. The practice recently won the Supreme Award from the Dundee Institute of Architects for its stunning design of Ladies Lake, St Andrews.

The practice provides a personalised and focused design service, working closely with clients to develop individual briefs and producing imaginative solutions, often with limited budgets and timescales. Specialising in incorporating exterior and interior architecture within a holistic design package, the practice provides a comprehensive service, from feasibility through to completion.

For more information, visit www.andrewblackdesign.com or telephone 01382 666512.

For more information about Loch Earn Leisure Park, visit www.loch-earn.com or telephone 01764 685270.