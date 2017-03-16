At home in Glasgow

Posted on

Scotland’s Ideal Home Show celebrates a major milestone and you can join in on the festivities by indulging in their new food and drink festival.

Returning to Glasgow bigger and better than ever for their 70th anniversary on 26 – 29 May 2017, Scotland’s leading homes event has now added The Eat & Drink festival which will give visitors two shows for the price of one, showcasing the very best of both homes and all things food related.

Under the roof at the SEC, you are sure to find a range of interiors to home improvements to garden inspiration, high tech gadgets, fashion, beauty and entertainment with fantastic shopping opportunities as well as their new artisan food and wine tasting. This addition will allow you to experience the buzzing hub of leading street food vendors who will be showcasing flavours from all over the world and master classes from top class chefs as well as the drink industry’s celebrated mixologists.

On top of the new features to this event, there will be the return of The Ideal Super Theatre, the place to hear experts talk and demonstrate on topics from interior styling to decoration tips which may inspire you to take on DIY challenges or perhaps even renovation projects and the magnificent full-sized Show Homes, allowing you to discover the very latest trends in homes and interior design.

There are up to 400 exhibitors, some of the more unusual exhibitors ranging from a glass designer to a carpenter, and eight show sectors, inspirational room sets, stunning show gardens, and top expert speakers, this year’s show will be bursting with creativeness and offers a unique shopping experience.

With so much to see and do at this year’s show, you may find it impossible to visit without coming home with a little something. A great day out for all the family at the SEC Glasgow 26-29 May.

For further information about the show and tickets, visit the website www.idealhomeshowscotland.co.uk or call the 24 hour ticket box office on 0844 854 2014.