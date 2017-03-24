All aboard the whisky train

Posted on

Want to explore the world of whisky but don’t know your Bell’s from your Bunnahabhain? Fancy a change from the old favourites but not sure what else to try?

The WhiskyTubeMap is launching on World Whisky Day, the 20th May, and we want you to get on board! This unique map links world whiskies by flavour, making it easy to navigate from well-known names to undiscovered gems, without you having to learn your highlands from your lowlands and your bourbon casks from your sherry butts. It will solve all your whisky dilemmas giving you more confidence to try something new without the risk.

WhiskyTubeMap is a collaboration between Nikki Welch, creator of the highly acclaimed WineTubeMap (winetubemap.co.uk), and Blair Bowman, whisky consultant and founder of World Whisky Day. Both of whom have one mission in mind, to spread their love of whisky and make it easier for people to discover a new whisky (or two) they enjoy. To help do this they created the WhiskyTubeMap and to accompany it, they have written a book, The Pocket Guide to Whisky (published by Birlinn) which, for the time being, is the only place you can get your hands on a copy of the WhiskyTubeMap. This is a completely independent project with no influence from brands and distilleries.

The website www.whiskytubemap.co.uk launches today and sign-ups will get a sneak peek of the map, an invite to one of our launch parties nationwide* and links to buy a copy of the Pocket Guide to Whisky in time for a tasting on World Whisky Day. It is available for pre-order from all major bookshops and Amazon for £7.99.

*dates and locations to be announced – you will be invited to the launch party nearest the postcode you enter.