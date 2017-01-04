A remarkable industrial installation by Glaswegian artists unveiled on Ashton Lane

Posted on

The cobbled lane in the West End of Glasgow is home to a hub of social entertainment –with bars, restaurants and even buskers, but now art is taking pride of place in Ashton Lane with a remarkable installation of Glaswegian artists to create the city’s newest public gallery. Three eight-foot artworks were unveiled on the lane by landscape artist David Smith RSW – one of the featured painters.

