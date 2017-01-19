A new festival celebrating the work of Robert Burns launches this weekend

Posted on

The Red, Red Rose Street Festival, which will run from Saturday 21 to Friday 27 January 2017, is expanding the traditional Burns Night into a week-long celebration of the words and music of the world-renowned Scottish bard. Supported by EventScotland and Essential Edinburgh and produced by Unique Events, the inaugural Red, Red Rose Street will bring free music, spoken word and comedy to Rose Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

Rose Street Venues – Quick Reference:

The Burns Bothy, 116b Rose Street

– Bairns Burns Trail, Saturday 21, Sunday 22 and Wednesday 25 January

The Black Rose Tavern, 49 Rose Street

– Braw Burns, Monday 23 January

Element, 110 – 114 Rose Street

– Braw Burns, Monday 23 January

– Bletherin Burns, Tuesday 24 January

– Tartan Scarfs Thursday 26 January

The Black Cat, 168 Rose Street

– Braw Burns, Monday 23 January

Patisserie Valerie, 158 – 162 Rose Street

– Bletherin Burns, Tuesday 24 January

The Rosehip, 43 Rose Street

– Bletherin Burns, Tuesday 24 January

– Baby Burns, Wednesday 25 January

Milnes Bar, 35 Hanover Street

– Side Burns, Thursday 26 January

1780, 167 Rose Street North Lane

– Side Burns, Thursday 26 January

Amber Rose, 22 – 26 Castle Street

– Side Burns, Thursday 26 January

All performances in Braw Burns, Blethering Burns, Side Burns and Baby Burns are unticketed and free of charge – events available on a drop in, first come first served basis. Full details of the programme of events can be found atwww.redredrosestreet.co.uk.