A Musical Evening with Sophie Ramsay and Sarah Smout on Friday 21st April

Posted on

On Friday 21st April at 7.30pm Aigas Field Centre, near Beauly, will host an evening of music with Sophie Ramsay and Sarah Smout

Sophie Ramsay combines old and new folk, singing songs – accompanied with guitar and viola – from her native Scotland, alongside originals with freshly poetic lyrics and European folk influences.

Her 2013 album ‘The Glassy Mountain’ was described as ‘undeniably beautiful’ (fRoots), ‘Joanna Newsom meets Belle and Sebastian’ (R2) and as ‘timeless, outstanding… for those who really hear a song’ (Folk Music Worth Listening To).

She is now celebrating the release of her new album of old Scots and Gaelic Songs ‘The Seas Between Us.’

“Atmospheric, elegant and beguiling, hers is an exciting new voice to carry Burns onwards.” (Songlines).

www.sophieramsay.com

Sarah Smout is a cellist, singer and songwriter from Yorkshire. She has toured the country and world playing with acts like Michael Chapman, Rachel Ries, Gren Bartley and King Creosote. But as a singer and poet in her own right, it was only a matter of time before she began a solo career. 2016 saw the release of her E.P. ‘Decision to Leave’ – songs with cello which are original, beautifully crafted and hugely touching, exploring themes like home, land, love and climate change.

“Stirring cello…that was to be the hallmark of the whole album” – The Living Tradition – Magnificent Creatures (Gren Bartley)

“Startlingly good arrangements” – FRUK Live Review – Wickham Festival

www.sarahsmout.com

To book tickets click here.