A delicious simnel cake recipe, just in time for Easter

Posted on

Simnel Cake Recipe from Sopwell House’s Executive Head Chef Gopi Chandran

Just in time for Easter, Executive Head Chef at Sopwell House, Gopi Chandran, has shared his fool-proof Simnel cake recipe. The traditional Easter treat has been enjoyed since the Medieval times as a cake symbolic of the Easter story. Simnel cake is a light fruit cake with a hidden almond centre and is adorned with eleven almond paste balls to represent the disciples (minus Judas).

Ingredients

175 g soft butter or margarine

175 g light muscovado sugar

3 eggs

175 g self-raising flour

175 g sultanas

45 g dried apricots

45g dried apples

90 g glacé cherries, quartered, rinsed, and dried

30 g candied peel, roughly chopped

Grated Lemon zest

1 tsp ground mixed spice

For decorating:

500g almond paste

2tbsp apricot jam

1 egg white

Equipment: 7 inch deep round loose bottom cake tin.

Method